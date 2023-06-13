Havana, Cuba.- More than 26,600 people will benefit from the third rotation of donation modules for flood victims in Camagüey province. In addition, 2,302 pregnant women and 255 children considered with low birth weight will receive one kilogram (kg) of rice, one kg of sugar, two kg of pasta, two kg of legumes and two […]

Havana, Cuba.- More than 26,600 people will benefit from the third rotation of donation modules for flood victims in Camagüey province.

In addition, 2,302 pregnant women and 255 children considered with low birth weight will receive one kilogram (kg) of rice, one kg of sugar, two kg of pasta, two kg of legumes and two cans of sardines in their entirety, Odalys Rodríguez Haty, deputy director of the Provincial Wholesale Food Company (EMPA), told the Cuban News Agency (Agencia Cubana de Noticias).

In the capital city a greater distribution has been achieved although they are working tirelessly for the completion in several municipalities, while in Minas they are in the process of reception for the transfer of the merchandise, she said.

Regarding the fourth round of the delivery of the module free of charge to each family nucleus, he added that it contains the same products mentioned above and currently the assortments are completed in all the grocery stores of the province.

It is important to mention that only 28 of the 45 containers expected have been received and once received and reviewed, the packages will be distributed to the warehouses quickly.

During these days of abundant rainfall, the workers of Empresa Mayorista de Alimentos Camagüey have preserved the resources and plan to continue the distribution tomorrow, Sunday.

In addition to the allocation of this food supplement during these intense days, the Systems of Attention to the Family and other Basic Business Units belonging to the Commerce sector have offered various types of prepared food, at affordable prices, at various points of the capital city.