Havana, Cuba.-

Havana, Cuba.- A delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture headed by its deputy head Maury Hechavarría began a working visit in Hanoi today to close a journey that previously took them to Cambodia and Laos.

The vice minister will meet with his counterpart Tran Thanh Nam on Monday and will begin a series of field visits on Tuesday, including the Phu Sy cattle farm and a green cattle feed processing factory in Moc Chau.

Hechavarría and his entourage will also learn about the operation of the Field Crop Research Institute and will talk with executives of the Que Lam cattle processing company.

The delegation from the Cuban ministry arrived in Vietnam on May 11 and began its program of activities in southern Ho Chi Minh City, where it participated in a forum for the promotion of trade and investment that was attended by representatives of more than 100 companies.

Duong Anh Duc, vice president of the municipal People’s Committee, considered the event as a great opportunity for Vietnamese companies to find investment opportunities in Cuba, which he described as a potential and reliable partner.

For his part, Hechavarría urged expanding collaboration, especially in areas where Vietnam has proven strength such as rice and coffee cultivation; and establishing coordination to diversify the supply of machinery for agricultural production.

On his last day in Ho Chi Minh City, Hechavarría had a meeting with Nguyen Hieu Nghia, CEO of the Asian Veterinary Medicine Company Achaupharm, at the end of which a memorandum of understanding was signed between that entity and the Cuban business group Labiofam.

The document lays the foundations for Achaupharm to export veterinary medicines that Labiofam will distribute in Cuba, as well as plans to work closely to develop and manufacture biological products and others of natural origin intended to solve problems encountered in animal husbandry.

Once the potential and suitability of the products have been determined, a contract will be signed for their joint production and their commercialization in the respective domestic and international markets, which will also ensure the transfer of technology.