Havana, Cuba.- Many tributes are being paid during these days to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the occasion of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, August 13th.

The event in his honor began on Monday at the José Martí Memorial with the solo exhibition “All the Glory of the World,” by photographer Alex Castro Soto del Valle. Photos recreated the image of the Commander in Chief from the artist’s intimate perspective.

The presentation of the documentary “Fidel is Fidel,” by photographer and audiovisual producer Roberto Chile, is scheduled for Tuesday at the Provincial Center for Plastic Arts and Design in the province of Santiago de Cuba. This valuable material shows images that perpetuate key moments of the Revolution.

Another initiative to commemorate Fidel’s birthday and International Youth Day is the two-person exhibition “Reborn,” by visual artists Israel Tamayo and Henry Hechavarria, this Tuesday at the Taller Cultural in Santiago de Cuba.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, August 13th, the opening of the solo exhibition “Ideal Garden,” by Zaida del Rio, winner of the 2023 National Prize for Visual Arts, will take place at the Provincial Gallery of Sancti Spíritus.

Also scheduled for that day at the Provincial Gallery of Santiago de Cuba is the opening of the exhibition “Word, Image, and Possibility,” featuring images that reflect the relationship between Fidel Castro and Cuban and Latin American artists and intellectuals.

The inauguration of the “Amelia Pélaez” Art Instructors’ Salon at the Oscar Fernández Morera Gallery in Sancti Spíritus; and the award ceremony for the “Dreams of the Homeland” children and youth contest at the Lolo Gallery in Matanzas, are added to the tributes the Cuban people are dedicating to Fidel Castro on August 13th.