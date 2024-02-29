Havana,Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel continues on Wednesday his tour of productive entities that did not achieve the expected efficiency results by the end of 2023.

Accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC PCC), he arrived in the municipality of Jatibonico, in the province of Espiritu.

The visit of the country’s top leadership seeks to find alternatives to improve the quality of life of the people and contribute to the development of the largest of the Antilles.

The first point of the tour on Wednesday was the UBPC “El Meso”, belonging to the Agroindustrial Sugar Company “Uruguay”, which as part of its corporate purpose includes, in addition to sugar cane, agricultural and livestock production and housing construction.

This Monday, the Cuban Head of State was in the provinces of Las Tunas and Camagüey as part of these tours to talk with managers and workers of entities that do not achieve good economic results.