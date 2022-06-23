Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today sent a birthday greeting to Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo.

On behalf of the people, the Party and the Cuban government, the president did so in a message on the social network Twitter.

In his message, he added that the Caribbean island ratified the unwavering commitment to the Revolution and the people of Sandino.

Born in Managua on June 22, 1951, Murillo -wife of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega- is the coordinator of the Communication and Citizenship Council of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity and vice president of the country. To her duties as a revolutionary activist she adds her work as a writer in which her books Gualtayan, Sube a nacer conmigo, Un deber de cantar and En esplendidas ciudades stand out.

After the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution, from 1988 to 1990, she headed the Institute of Culture during that period of government.

Murillo is a promoter of solidarity between the peoples of Cuba and Nicaragua with actions and has made statements condemning the U.S. blockade against Havana and the subversive actions that complement it.