Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, welcomed the withdrawal of the coup troops from Plaza Murillo, in La Paz, capital of the Plurinational State from Bolivia.

From his account in X, the Cuban president highlighted that another military coup in Bolivia would be a new affront to Latin America as a Zone of Peace.

In his message, Díaz-Canel reiterated the support of the largest of the Antilles for the legitimate government of Luis Alberto (Lucho) Arce Catacora.

“We welcome the withdrawal of the coup troops from Plaza Murillo in #LaPaz. Another military coup in #Bolivia would be a new affront to the #LatinAmericaZonaDePeace. “All our support to the legitimate government of @LuchoXBolivia.”

In another message on the social network, the Cuban Head of State highlighted his emotion upon hearing the Bolivian people singing, with the national anthem, his support for the legitimate government of Lucho Arce.

“It is exciting to hear the Bolivian people singing, with the national anthem, their support for the legitimate government of @LuchoXBolivia. Worthy Latin American tribute to the 116th anniversary of Salvador Allende. #LatinAmericaZonaDePeace”

In his X account, the Bolivian president today denounced the irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army and demanded respect for democracy in the country.

Several divisions of the Bolivian Army mobilized this Wednesday afternoon to Plaza Murillo, in La Paz, after statements by Division General Juan José Zúñiga, General Commander of the Bolivian Army, in which he affirmed his decision to prevent Evo Morales could run again as a presidential candidate, and that led to his immediate release from office.

The international community denounced the coup attempt, and leaders of several Latin American nations and organizations proclaimed their support for the constitutional government of Bolivia.

The official account of the Bolivian Vice Ministry of Communication highlighted in X that the coup attempt was defeated with the swearing-in of new military commanders.

The military retreated immediately after the new commanders took office, consolidating the president’s control and leadership.

“The coup attempt has been defeated with the possession of new military commanders. President Luis Arce stated with determination: “Together we will defeat any attempted coup d’état.” The military retreated immediately after the new commanders took office, consolidating the president’s control and leadership. The ceremony took place in the Casa Grande del Pueblo in an extraordinary event.”