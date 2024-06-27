Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanks teleSUR for role in response to coup attempt in Bolivia

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, has thanked the teleSUR channel for its excellent coverage of the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia.

From the social network X, the Cuban leader said: “A grateful embrace for the truthful and timely information, alongside our people.”

“Thanks again to @teleSURtv. Its excellent coverage of the coup attempt in #Bolivia has been key in the denunciation, popular mobilization and defense of peace in Our America. A grateful embrace for the truthful and timely information, alongside our people.”

Several divisions of the Bolivian Army mobilized on Wednesday afternoon to Plaza Murillo, in La Paz, which was immediately denounced by the international community, while leaders of several Latin American nations and organizations proclaimed their support for the constitutional government of the Republic of Bolivia.

The attempted coup d’état was defeated with the mobilization of the people and the swearing-in of new military commanders.

The military retreated immediately after the new commanders took office, consolidating the control and leadership of President Luis Arce.