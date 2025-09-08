Share

Havana, Cuba.- Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Prime Minister of the Republic, is on a working visit today to the municipality of Caimanera, in the easternmost province of Guantanamo.

Marrero Cruz will visit social centers, including the Caimanera Hotel, the maternity ward at the polyclinic, the shopping center of the Telecommunications Company (Etecsa), the subsidiary of the Guantanamo salt company, as well as the children’s home and the community food shelter in Cayamo.

He will also chair a meeting of the Provincial Government Council, in which they will analyze the action plan to improve the population’s living conditions.

Cuban premier is accompanied on his tour by authorities of Guantanamo, Yoel Perez Garcia, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the PCC, and Alis Azahares Torreblanca, governor.