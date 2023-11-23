Senior official of the Cuban Parliament begins visit to Italy

Havana, Cuba.- The secretary of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power, Homero Acosta, today began a working visit to Italy, during which he will develop a broad agenda aimed at strengthening ties between the parliaments of both nations.

The also secretary of the Cuban Council of State, who arrived in Italy on the night of November 22, visited this Thursday morning, in the company of Cuban ambassador to Italy Mirta Granda, the headquarters of the Presidency of the Senate of the Republic, in the Palazzo Giustiniani.

Acosta had a positive exchange at 11 local time with Senator Pier Fernando Casini, leader of the Centrists for Europe Party.

He also visited the headquarters of the Chamber of Deputies, where he held a meeting with members of the Friendship Group with Cuba in that body.

His keynote lecture is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Roma Tre University, in Rome, with the topic Cuban Constitution of 2019, legitimacy and democratic participation. Later on, he will attend a dinner offered by the Italian MEP Massimiliano Smeriglio, member of the European Socialist Party.

On November 25, the Cuban parliamentary leader will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. local time with Walter Massa, president of the Italian Association for Social Promotion, which maintains close ties of collaboration with the Caribbean island.

His departure is expected in the early hours of next Saturday morning