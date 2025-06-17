Cuban Communist Party issues call for the 10th Plenary Session of the Central Committee

Havana, Cuba.- Amid the complex situation facing the country, the highest leadership body of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC), between Congresses, calls for its 10th Plenary Session for July 4th and 5th, in which vital issues of the Cuban economy and society that directly impact the population will be analyzed.

The fulfillment of the Government Program to correct distortions and relaunch the economy, and the plan for the stabilization of the national electricity system, are among the most important topics to be discussed.

On the other hand, the evaluation of the cadre policy strategy, approved at the 8th Congress, will be held. Congress is part of the agenda, as is the proposed commemorative program for the centennial of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016).

At the meeting, the PCC Political Bureau will report on its work and the main decisions made at this stage, an essential method in these times.

It will be an opportune occasion to approve the call for the 9th PCC Congress.