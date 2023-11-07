Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel received Shi Taifeng, member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who is making his first visit to the island.

During the meeting, Díaz-Canel highlighted the continuity and significance of his country’s high-level dialogues with China and stressed that political ties are consolidated with the visit of the Asian nation’s top leader.

On that occasion, Shi highlighted the deep impression of the hospitality and optimism of the Cuban people, reported the Presidency through the X social network.

Shi also met on Monday with the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales, who highlighted the collaboration between the two nations in strategic areas such as telecommunications, biotechnology and health.

For his part, the vice president of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and head of the United Front Work Department of the CCP Central Committee described the friendly relations between the two peoples, parties and governments as very special.

The official also held official talks with the vice president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), Ana Mari Machado.

As part of his work program in Cuba, Shi Taifeng is holding meetings with high-ranking party and parliamentary authorities, and touring sites of economic and social interest, including the Mariel Development Zone.