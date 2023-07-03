Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday congratulated the militants of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of that great political organization. From his Twitter account, the head of state sent a hug to his Chinese counterpart and secretary general of the political organization, Xi Jinping, as […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday congratulated the militants of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of that great political organization.

From his Twitter account, the head of state sent a hug to his Chinese counterpart and secretary general of the political organization, Xi Jinping, as well as “to the government and the beloved people of that great nation”.

The Communist Party of China celebrated its 102nd anniversary the day before with the aim of turning the Asian country into a modern socialist state.

According to information disclosed on the CCP, for this anniversary the political force recorded an increase of 1.3 million new militants, while it raised to 5.07 million its grassroots organizations with a high number of young people, workers, peasants, professionals, women and representatives of ethnic groups.