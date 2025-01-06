Share

Moscow, Russia.- A contract between Russia and Cuba granting the island a credit of 60 million dollars for the purchase of fuel will be signed in the next few days, Cuban ambassador Julio Antonio Garmendía reported today.

The corresponding agreement has been reached and in the next few days the contract that will allow its execution will be signed, the diplomat told the Sputnik news agency.

Garmendía said that, in addition to the credit, Russian aid to Cuba includes a donation of two million dollars for the acquisition of parts necessary for the recovery of the Caribbean nation’s electrical energy system.

The supply of electricity on the island has been seriously affected due to the lack of fuel and the deterioration of the facilities of its old generating plants.