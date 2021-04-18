Havana, Cuba.- The 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) is today holding third working day, in which delegates will vote for those to be elected as members of the Central Committee, PCC´s highest body in charge of deciding on the number of members for the Political Bureau.

Plus, the Central Committee is in charge of implementing resolutions, policies and programs passed by the Congress that elected it.

Delegates to the 8th PCC Congress will study the candidacy project before voting late Sunday.

Three hundred PCC members will have the right to vote on behalf of the more than 700,000 members that make up the PCC.