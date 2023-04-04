Havana, Cuba.- Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver presented the credentials that accredit him as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the United Nations Organization (UN) in New York, USA. Peñalver presented the supporting document to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who conveyed an affectionate greeting to the Cuban […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver presented the credentials that accredit him as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the United Nations Organization (UN) in New York, USA.

Peñalver presented the supporting document to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who conveyed an affectionate greeting to the Cuban historical leader and Army General, Raúl Castro Ruz, and to the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

During the meeting, the diplomat thanked Guterres for his important management in the process of preparing the “Report on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba”, which serves as the basis for the Resolution annually approved by an overwhelming majority of the General Assembly of the organization.

Similarly, the new permanent representative of Cuba informed the UN Secretary General of the island’s support for the preparatory process for the Summit of the Future, as well as his vision of the necessary reform of the international financial system.

Regarding the Cuban presidency of the Group of 77 plus China, Peñalver thanked Guterres for his words about the leadership of the Antillean nation in conducting the work of the important group this year.

Pedro Luis Pedroso, who is concluding his term as permanent representative to the UN, will be appointed as special representative to coordinate the presidency of the Group of 77 plus China.

Guterres congratulated both diplomats for their new responsibilities, and assured the full collaboration of the Secretariat and of him personally, in support of the different negotiating processes, diplomatic efforts, and events that the island must coordinate and preside over in 2023.