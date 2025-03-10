Share

Harare, Zimbabwe.- A large delegation from Zimbabwe traveled to Cuba to attend the Global Youth Summit, GYS-25, in Varadero beach, organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and Cuba’s Informatics and Communication Ministry (MINCOM).

The Zimbabwean delegation consists of a dozen managers and officials, led by Deputy Information, Communications, and Technology Minister Dingumuzi Phuti and the Director General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ), Gift Machengete.

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has prioritized boosting the sector in its development plan to 2030. Among other initiatives, it has launched the construction of a city called Cyber City and the Young Ambassadors with Digital Skills program.

In line with the importance of these projections, Zimbabwe is represented at the GYS-25 Forum, which aims to amplify youth voices in information and telecommunications technologies for a more inclusive and connected future.

The World Summit, to take place in the Cuban beach resort from March 11-13, is designed as a platform for the world’s youth to share ideas and projections on information and communication technologies.

They will also discuss youth digital empowerment, cybersecurity, innovation in business models, and the role and use of artificial intelligence, among other issues.