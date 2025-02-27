Share

Matanzas, Cuba.- From March 11 to 13, the Cuban resort city of Varadero will host the World Youth Summit of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

According to the website www.radio26.cu, the summit, to be held at the Meliá Internacional Varadero Hotel, will become an opportunity to amplify the voices of young people in Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs).

Under the auspices of the ITU and the Cuban Ministry of Communications (Mincom), the Summit will focus its debates on the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technologies for worldwide development.

According to the press release, among the topics to be addressed in the working sessions are the digital empowerment of new generations, the reduction of the digital skills gap, artificial intelligence and sustainability, and the impact of transformative technologies.

The designation of Cuba as host of the great event is evidence of the ITU’s international recognition of the leading role played by the youth of Cuba in the current technological processes the country is undergoing.