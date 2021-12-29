Havana, Cuba.- The visit here in January of the president of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation, Ricardo Fraccari, is welcomed on Tuesday by lovers of that sport in Cuba.

National Baseball Commissioner Juan Reinaldo Perez told reporters that the Italian sports official will arrive in this capital on January 13 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the National Baseball Series, first held on January 14, 1962.

Fraccari’s stay in Cuba will last until January 18, and he will give a press conference and evaluate topics of common interest, such as Teammate brand’s sponsorship of the National Series.