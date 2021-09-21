Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- The president of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ended here today his visit to Cuba heading a large official delegation that since last Saturday held meetings with top leaders and agreements were signed.

Xuan Phuc met with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero with whom he had fruitful talks, as well as with other Cuban authorities, including ministers, prominent scientists and business executives.

During the visit Vietnam and Cuba signed several agreements in biotechnology, health, finance, food production, among other fields. It was reported that Hanoi purchased 10 million doses of Abdala vaccine and the island will transfer the technology so that it can be produced by Vietnamese plants.

Before leaving, Nguyen Xuan Phuc traveled to Santiago de Cuba where he paid tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro at the Santa Efigenia Cemetery.