Havana, Cuba.- Yemen and Cuba on Sunday debated on several aspects concerning bilateral cooperation in environmental matters, sustainable development, and climate actions, the Saba news agency reported.

According to Saba, the Yemeni Water and Environment Minister Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi and the Cuban Science, Technology and Environment Minister Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya held cordial talks.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the working agenda and priorities for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held at the end of the year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Al-Sharjabi praised the significance of strengthening environmental cooperation by sharing technical advice, capacity building, and the generation of new knowledge. The Yemeni official underlined “the great capabilities and experience that Cuba has in this field”.