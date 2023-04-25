Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Voung Dinh Hue, left the Antonio Maceo international airport, in this city, on Sunday, after a visit to Cuba that strengthened bilateral ties. Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power President Esteban Lazo and Santiago de Cuba’s top authorities bid […]

Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power President Esteban Lazo and Santiago de Cuba’s top authorities bid farewell to Vietnam’s official delegation.

Dinh Hue met in Havana with the leader of the Revolution, Army General Raul Castro, and President Miguel Diaz-Canel as part of a busy agenda consisting of meetings with Cuban party leaders, parliamentarians and ministers.

The occasion was a propitious setting to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Cuba-Vietnam Solidarity Committee and the 50 years of Fidel Castro’s visit to areas liberated during the heroic war that the Vietnamese people waged against the United States.

A business forum held in Havana was one of the significant moments in the agenda to foster cooperation and the potential to advance economic and social projects.

The Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam expressed his admiration for the Cuban Revolution and its commitment to moving forward amid a complex situation, as well as the legendary friendship created in more than 50 years