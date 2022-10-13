Rome, Italy.- The First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba (Mincex), Ana Teresita González Fraga, arrived today in this capital to participate in the 8th Binational Committee between her nation and Italy . González Fraga will carry out an intense work program during her visit, which includes meetings with […]

Rome, Italy.- The First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba (Mincex), Ana Teresita González Fraga, arrived today in this capital to participate in the 8th Binational Committee between her nation and Italy .

González Fraga will carry out an intense work program during her visit, which includes meetings with senior officials from Italian institutions, businessmen and Cubans residing in this country.

The delegation is also made up of the Cuban ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda; the Vice President of the National Bank of Cuba, Maritza Rojo and the General Director of Economy of Mincex, Yamila Fernández del Busto.

The director of Foreign Debt of the Central Bank of Cuba, Rigel Rodríguez and the Counselor of the Embassy of Cuba in Italy, Claudia González, are also part of the delegation.