Solidarity groups in France call to repudiate campaign against Cuba

Paris, France.- The French association Cuba Linda urged solidary people to defend the truth about Cuba in the face of the destabilizing crusade promoted and financed from the United States.

The organization, created in 1998, made the call for mobilization in support of Cuba and its Revolution in the context of the call for protests for mid-November by a small sector of people, aimed at imposing a regime change in the island.

In addition to the blockade, the United States intensifies its destabilizing actions, this time trying to sow chaos in Cuban society through false pacifists and true mercenaries who multiply their provocations and even appeal to foreign military intervention, it denounced.

It also rejected the role of the media that accompany the attacks on the island with manipulation, describing them as lackeys.

According to the French association, it is urgent to condemn the maneuvers against Cuba and its Revolution, as well as the media lies.

Cuba is “a continent of hope for the peoples of the world”, and it is proof, even more so in times of pandemic, that a more just and supportive planet is possible, in which health and education are human rights and in which life is more important than money, it underlined.

“But US imperialism and the extreme right in Miami do not like it to be shown that only socialism will save humanity,” it said.