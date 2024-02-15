Havana, Cuba.- The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, announced in Moscow that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, will visit Cuba this February 19.

During his stay in the largest island of the Antilles, Lavrov will speak with the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and with his counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez.

According to Zajárova, it is expected that the parties will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation, the global and regional agenda.

The talks will focus on the key aspects of further strengthening the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership on the basis of deepening political dialogue and building ties in the economic and commercial, financial and investment, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian areas.

Both sides will also consider cooperation to prevent the undermining of the universally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter, to counter neocolonial practices and illegitimate unilateral restrictive measures in state relations.