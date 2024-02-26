President of the Parliament of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, arrives in South Africa

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo Hernández, arrived today in the South African capital to begin a working visit.

During his stay in South Africa, the also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Council of State is expected to hold several meetings with government and political party leaders of the country.

Among them, according to the program, he will meet with his South African counterpart, Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula.

Lazo Hernandez was received at Johannesburg’s Oliver R. Tambo International Airport by Lulama Rulumeni, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean Directorate.

Angel Villa Hernandez, Deputy Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, and Jesus Rafael Mora Gonzalez, Director of International Relations of the National Assembly, as well as other officials traveled with the President of the Cuban Parliament.

The Cuban delegation arrived from Namibia, where it attended the state funeral of the recently deceased third president of that nation, Hague G. Geingob.