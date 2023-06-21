Belgrade, Servia.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was received Wednesday with state honors in this capital by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, at the beginning of his first official visit to this Balkan country. I am convinced that this visit will give a new impetus to the strengthening of the traditionally friendly relations between our two […]

I am convinced that this visit will give a new impetus to the strengthening of the traditionally friendly relations between our two countries, as well as to the deepening of political and economic ties, said the Serbian leader.

Welcome, dear friend!” wrote Vucic on the social network Instagram.

The presidents will attend a plenary meeting of the delegations of the two countries, the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba reported on Twitter.

Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is on a European tour that has already taken him to Italy and the Holy See, and will continue to France.

As part of his work program, the Cuban head of state met with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, with Italian businessmen, as well as with Qu Dongyu, director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

The head of state was also received by Pope Francis at the Holy See, with whom he discussed the historic bilateral relations, the collaboration between the two States and stressed the importance of always promoting the common good.

Díaz-Canel Bermúdez will also participate in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact to be held in Paris on June 22 and 23 in his capacity as president of the G77 + China.