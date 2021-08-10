Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday mourned the death of Juan Quintin Paz Camacho, A member of Cuba’s first peasant militia, known as Los Malagones.

On his Twitter account, the president extended his condolences to his family and friends.

‘Juan Quintin Paz Camacho is gone, the last of the legendary Malagones,’ Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Juan Quintin Paz Camacho was the youngest of 12 militia fighters who, after the triumph of the Revolution (1959), fought against a band of assassins funded by the CIA whot operated in the Pinar del Rio (west) mountain range.

After succeeding in this objective, he joined the fight against bandits until 1965.

Paz died in Pinar del Rio on Saturday at the age of 83, due to Covid-19 after-effects.

Floral wreaths from Army General Raul Castro and President Diaz-Canel escorted the remains of the peasant fighter during the funeral services.