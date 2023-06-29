Pyongyang, DPRK The State Affairs Chairman of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un received a message from Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel, thanking him for the cordial congratulations he sent on the occasion of his re-election. According to the state news agency ACNC, in the letter, Diaz-Canel reiterated the high priority his […]

Pyongyang, DPRK The State Affairs Chairman of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un received a message from Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel, thanking him for the cordial congratulations he sent on the occasion of his re-election.

According to the state news agency ACNC, in the letter, Diaz-Canel reiterated the high priority his country attaches to the historic ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation that unite Havana and Pyonyang, and stressed that the DPRK’s support encourages the Caribbean nation in this new stage.