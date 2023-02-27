Havana, Cuba.- On Sunday, the Secretary General of the Korean Labor Party, Kim Jong Un, received a message from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in response to his congratulations on the 64th anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution. According to KCNA, in his letter, Diaz-Canel expressed gratitude on behalf of the Cuban people, […]

Havana, Cuba.- On Sunday, the Secretary General of the Korean Labor Party, Kim Jong Un, received a message from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in response to his congratulations on the 64th anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

According to KCNA, in his letter, Diaz-Canel expressed gratitude on behalf of the Cuban people, the Communist Party, and the Government, and reiterated the historic importance of the ties of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries.