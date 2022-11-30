Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated renowned singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez, one of the founders of the New Song Movement (Nueva Trova) in Cuba on his 76th birthday. With Tu Pequeña Serenata Diurna I wake up on your 76th birthday. If it were mine I would give it to you today. May you have a happy […]

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated renowned singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez, one of the founders of the New Song Movement (Nueva Trova) in Cuba on his 76th birthday.

With Tu Pequeña Serenata Diurna I wake up on your 76th birthday. If it were mine I would give it to you today. May you have a happy birthday with those you love. #Cuba and the world celebrate your fertile life, poet,’ the Cuban president wrote on Twitter.

Considered an icon of the Cuban New Song Movement, with songs that have become the soundtrack of the last decades in the country and many Latin American nations, Rodriguez is celebrating his birthday after a prolific career on stages all over the world.