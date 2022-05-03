Caracas, Venezuela.- A new tourist air route will be inaugurated between Cuba and Venezuela on Monday, sources of the GTN tour operator announced.

The Aerolineas Estelar flight covers the Havana-Santiago de Cuba route and Porlamar, the urban and economic center in Margarita Island, and leaves Caracas for the Venezuelan island this Monday.

From there, it will leave for Varadero on May 3 to transport the participants at the International Tourism Fair, FitCuba 2022, GTN’s manager Luis Montalvan told Prensa Latina.

The route will have two weekly flights, Porlamar-Havana-Porlamar and Porlamar-Santiago de Cuba-Porlamar, the businessman added.

In recent years, he pointed out, the wholesale tour operator 1014 GTN Inversiones has been working along with Cubatur and Venetur, belonging to the Ministries of Tourism of Cuba and Venezuela, respectively, to promote the exchange of visitors between the two countries.

For his part, GTN general director Humberto Acuña assured that betting on a route linking the two main cities of Cuba with the main tourist enclave of Venezuela is, in addition to a successful venture, a way to bring closer two brotherly peoples, which are also important destinations and references for tourism globally.