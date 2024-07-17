Marrero Cruz: In these complex times, we are very grateful for the cooperation of Belarus

Havana, Cuba.- Political Bureau member and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz received his counterpart from the Republic of Belarus, H.E. Roman Golovchenko, in an official ceremony at the El Laguito Protocol Hall in Havana.

After the greetings between the heads of government and the accompanying delegations, the official talks took place, during which the mutual interest in the development of relations between the two countries was confirmed.

The Cuban leader pointed out that all the possibilities that exist between the two countries to expand and deepen economic and commercial relations have been identified. “We must also express our satisfaction with the progress we have made in bilateral exchanges, in the political and cooperation spheres.

For his part, Golovchenko expressed his gratitude for the invitation to visit the Greater Antilles: “This visit is a good moment to see what we have been able to do and give solutions to the problems in order to advance the interests of both ountries. The most characteristic feature of our relations is absolute openness,” he said.

He noted that the two countries are united by a strategic cooperation based on fundamental principles such as sovereignty, respect for national interests and equal rights.

“We have never deviated from our position of not accepting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba.

We condemn the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism. At the political level, our countries have established excellent relations, we could say ideal,” he said, adding that after the talks between the two parties, agreements were signed, including the Bilateral Economic Agenda for economic-commercial and scientific-technical cooperation between the two governments for the period 2024-2030, an agreement on the mutual protection of classified information, an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Cuba and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, an agreement in the field of public health and others in the economic field.