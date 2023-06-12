Havana, Cuba.- Europe for Cuba channel highlighted Monday the support in Central and South America, and the Caribbean, for its World Tsunami campaign against the blockade of Cuba, an initiative that is now in its third month. In recent weeks, the platform that promotes solidarity with the island released on social networks new videos and […]

In recent weeks, the platform that promotes solidarity with the island released on social networks new videos and messages from organizations that added their voice to the denunciation of the economic, commercial, and financial siege imposed on the Antillean nation by Washington and the demand for its immediate and unconditional lifting.

From Costa Rica, Guillermo Keith Bonilla, member of the political leadership of the Vanguardia Popular party, and Pablo Hernández, of the Socialist Workers Party, condemned the blockade and supported the campaign launched in April, which began in Canada and continued in May in the United States and Mexico.

Hernández criticized the U.S. position of applying its laws extraterritorially and ignoring the world demand for the cessation of its hostile policy against Cuba, a request expressed in the UN General Assembly by almost all of its 193 member countries and for three decades.

“We demand respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of the Cuban people”, he stressed.

Also from Costa Rican soil, the musician Beto Arnoldo, from the Costa Rican Popular Movement, called on the world to raise the demand for the lifting of a blockade that has been in force for more than 60 years.

On behalf of the group of communicators of the Cuba Solidarity Committee in Puerto Rico, Solimar Ortiz described the policy imposed by Washington against “our big sister Cuba” as inhuman.

The Manuel Galich Cuba Solidarity Collective in Guatemala, in the voice of José Paz, also expressed its support for Europe for the Cuba initiative, as did Rafael Alvarado, president of the Los Carlitos Foundation in Nicaragua.

From Dominica, Dr. Damien Dublin, president of the Association of Friendship with Cuba, affirmed that the blockade makes no sense and attacks the human rights of the inhabitants of an island recognized in the world for its solidarity.

In the South of the American continent, the Argentine Chapter of the Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity denounced the blockade, a policy it called criminal.

The José Martí Chilean-Cuban Friendship House in Valparaiso and the artist and social communicator in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Lina Noronha, joined the “tsunami” initiative.

According to Europe for Cuba channel, the objective of the initiative is to activate during spring and summer waves of solidarity with the Antillean nation, its people, and its Revolution in the form of a tsunami that will pass from country to country and from continent to continent in America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.