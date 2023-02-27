Havana, Cuba.- On Sunday, Dominican friends and Cuban residents in Santo Domingo organized a caravan through several avenues in this capital to condemn the United States blockade against Cuba. With Cuban flags and posters in which the participants demonstrated their rejection of the blockade and called for the lifting of that criminal policy that the […]

Havana, Cuba.- On Sunday, Dominican friends and Cuban residents in Santo Domingo organized a caravan through several avenues in this capital to condemn the United States blockade against Cuba.

With Cuban flags and posters in which the participants demonstrated their rejection of the blockade and called for the lifting of that criminal policy that the United States has maintained against Cuba for more than 60 years, the caravan members drew people’s attention in this capital.

The coordinator of the Dominican Solidarity Campaign with Cuba, Roberto Payano, spoke at the end of the tour and called to lift the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States and remove Cuba from Washington’s list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

Payano highlighted the historic ties between Cuba and the Dominican Republic, and referred to the donation made by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to his country from the Maximo Gomez Polytechnic School, located in Bani, Peravia, and everything that Cubans have done to help to liberate this country at different times.

For his part, the president of the Maximo Gomez Association of Cuban Residents, Nelson Valdes, thanked the Dominicans for their support for their nation.

He reaffirmed the need to make the US Government aware of the urgency to eliminate the infamous blockade.

With shouts of Down with the Blockade and Long Live Cuba, he concluded a day when friendship and solidarity between Cuba and the Dominican Republic were prioritized, as well as the demand of all to fight relentlessly against the US blockade.