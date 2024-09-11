Share

Havana, Cuba.- Lebanese solidarity today joined the international demand for the exclusion of Cuba from Washington’s terrorism list.

Presidents and directors of the Friendship Association, the José Martí Latin American Solidarity Group, and the Union of Palestinian Doctors and Pharmacists in Lebanon supported the call of Casa de las Américas to support the open letter from the writer and journalist Ignacio Ramonet to President Joe Biden.

The escalation of the blockade measures is aggravated by the permanence of Cuba on the State Department’s terrorism list. Such inclusion has serious economic consequences, since US regulatory agencies rigorously apply the coercive measures that make up the complex framework of the blockade.

In this sense, the Cuban representation in Beirut denounced the damage caused to the Cuban people as a result of contract closures, loss of relationships with banking entities, delays in the sending and receiving of funds, food, medicines, fuel, materials and parts.

However, Washington continues to ignore the position of the international community and the provisions of countless resolutions of the UN General Assembly demanding the lifting of the blockade, which was reinforced by the Trump administration and maintained by that of his successor’s.