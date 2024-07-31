Share

Havana, Cuba.- Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz shared, in the context of his official visit to Iran, with friends of solidarity, Cuban residents and the state mission.

***

«Cuba and Iran are two sister countries, beyond cultural differences or geographical distances, because what is common to both peoples, and is very important, is resistance. Therein lies the strength of our bond. I am very proud that today there are strong relations between the two nations. Homeland or Death!».

Sima Sadrieyeh

***

«I like Cuba very much, because I lived there for almost 14 years. I studied Veterinary Medicine. I got used to that land and got to know the Cubans, their customs, their way of life. That is why I have never been able to forget that Island. The culture is a little different, but that cannot separate two peoples. With unity and principles, a strong bond can be achieved.»

Ebrahim Babaahmad

***

«I am Cuban, and I have lived here for 32 years. I am very happy with the relations with Iran. My daughter is currently studying Dermatology in Cuba. Before that, she studied Medicine. She is a member of the Union of Young Communists and is very identified with the Cuban Revolution. The links between the two revolutions, and the bonds of friendship and solidarity, are becoming increasingly stronger.»

Lisey Brito Lara

***

Three statements. Just a nod to the love that Cuba inspires so far away, and everywhere. The text would be endless if we had poured here, converted into phrases, the feelings of the friends of Cuba who, these days, met at the embassy of the Greater Antilles in Iran, in the context of the official visit of the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

Representatives of the Iran-Cuba Friendship Association and of the HOLA organization, fundamentally, spoke for more than an hour about how much the “beautiful island” and the Persian nation have in common. We are united by joys and sorrows, said someone, although not with those words. What was said really alluded to the defense of sovereignty and the aggressions of an empire.

There was also talk of help, of complementarity, of projects of common interest, for the benefit of both peoples. Voices were raised against a blockade that seeks to suffocate a country, and support for Palestine was heard, very loudly, very strongly, the resounding condemnation of Israel, which will not be able to bear the reckoning of history.

The Prime Minister briefly reviewed the complexities facing Cuba, challenged to revolutionize itself, as President Miguel Díaz-Canel says, challenged to overcome, sooner rather than later, all the obstacles that target prosperity.

He briefly recounted how much the Government is doing, hand in hand with the people, to move forward, even though the slope is steep and the results are not, in all cases, immediate.

“We will continue to support Iran. And you, keep your voice high, continue supporting us, Cuba will not let you down,” said the Prime Minister at the end.

Then, one after another, the certainties were revealed: solidarity has many faces and hands willing to offer; distances are only true when they are based on principles, and there is much value in Cuba’s resistance (Source: Presidency of Cuba)