Moscow, Russia.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero arrived in the Russian capital for his first official visit to the Slavic nation, the Caribbean nation’s embassy in Moscow said Tuesday.

“We arrived in the Russian Federation on an official visit to this sister nation, in order to expand and consolidate bilateral relations between our countries, maintained uninterruptedly since 1960 to the present,” Marrero commented on his Twitter account.

The visit of the Cuban executive takes place in the context of the expansion and consolidation of ties between Russia and Cuba, especially in the economic and commercial sectors.

The Cuban prime minister will be in Russia until June 17 and will participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the city of Sochi, then he will carry out a program in Moscow, and will end his visit by attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.