International Committee demands justice in terrorism against Cuba in the U.S.

Madrid, Spain.- The International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity for the Peoples today demanded justice from the U.S. government in Sunday’s terrorist act with Molotov incendiary bombs against the Cuban embassy in Washington.

In a communiqué that collective questions “where is the protection to diplomatic headquarters established by the Vienna Convention to which the U.S. government is obliged to comply with?”

This is the second occasion that that mission, located less than ten blocks from the White House, has suffered a terrorist attack. The previous one was in the early morning of April 31, 2020 when an individual armed with an assault rifle machine-gunned it, recalls the Committee in its statement disclosed by the Spanish digital media Cubainformación.com.

At the same time, it criticizes that the U.S. government “is the same government that, displaying its double standards, included Cuba in the unilateral and spurious List of Sponsors of Terrorism”.

He points out that Cuba has actually been the victim of terrorism conceived and executed by the United States since the beginning of its revolutionary process in 1959.

And he relates that they have committed “hundreds of bomb attacks on its facilities, introduction of hemorrhagic dengue fever, violation of its coasts and airspace, hijacking of ships, mid-flight explosion of a Cubana de Aviación aircraft, more than 600 assassination attempts on the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro.”

Over six decades these terrorist attacks -precisely based on official Cuban figures- have caused 3,478 deaths and 2,99 thousand wounded, “one out of every 1,972 inhabitants on the island has been a victim of the terrorism that with total impunity is forged from U.S. territory based in Miami,” the Committee stresses in its communiqué.

At the same time, it demands that President Joe Biden’s administration “put an end to the impunity of terrorism, the expressions of criminal anti-Cuban hatred emitted by the media from Florida and immediately remove Cuba from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism”.