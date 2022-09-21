Rome, Italy.- With the presence of important experts in Italian medicine, academics and businessmen from this country, the International Workshop “Italy-Cuba Surgery 2022” was convened at the Embassy of Cuba in Rome. The presentation of this event, to be held in Havana from November 14 to 16 of this year, was chaired by Cuban ambassador, […]

Rome, Italy.- With the presence of important experts in Italian medicine, academics and businessmen from this country, the International Workshop “Italy-Cuba Surgery 2022” was convened at the Embassy of Cuba in Rome.

The presentation of this event, to be held in Havana from November 14 to 16 of this year, was chaired by Cuban ambassador, Mirta Granda, who highlighted its importance as part of the academic and technical scientific exchange between both nations.

Granda thanked the presence of outstanding specialists such as professors Giorgio De Toma and Massimiliano Mungo, president and vice president respectively of the next XII International Congress of Italy-Cuba Surgery, which will take place on the island from April 26 to 28, 2023.

She also recognized the work carried out by the Cuban doctor resident in Italy Florana Menéndez, representative of the Cuban Business Group Palco and one of the organizers of these events. For his part, Dr. De Toma referred to the importance of resuming these congresses after their interruption in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Massimiliano Mungo made an extensive presentation on this type of scientific exchange between both countries, where he highlighted the efforts of the revolution to guarantee the right to health of all Cubans and its contribution to other nations of the world.

In recent years, these congresses and the collaboration agreement between the Association for the Development of Surgical Sciences Italy Cuba (ONLUS) and the Cuban Society have contributed to strengthening the exchange between both countries in this matter.