Havana, Cuba.- The 4th International Scientific Convention on Science and Innovation for Development, will take place in the Cuban province of Santa Clara from November 13 to 17.

The event will have as its main venue the tourist pole of the northern keys of Villa Clara, more than 60 kilometers from this city, and includes 18 scientific events with virtual and face-to-face modality, and the assistance of a thousand specialists Cubans and 500 foreigners.

This conclave will serve to exchange criteria, present novel results with an emphasis on social impact and local development, aimed at achieving the objectives of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development.

Doctors Gilberto Quevedo, president of the Science and Technology Interface Society, and Luis Antonio Barranco, first vice-rector of the Marta Abreu Central University, in Las Villas, explained that the event also includes symposiums, workshops, and a fair.

They stressed that the discussions of the topics will be led by professors, researchers and businessmen, as well as government policy makers, students and other social actors. They also informed that the registration for the contest will be done on the event management platform of the Marta Abreu University.