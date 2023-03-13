New Delhi, India.- After a meeting of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, India and Cuba agreed there is potential to increase bilateral exchanges According to the Cuban official on his Twitter account, the Cuban side also expressed its willingness to favor the […]

New Delhi, India.- After a meeting of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, India and Cuba agreed there is potential to increase bilateral exchanges

According to the Cuban official on his Twitter account, the Cuban side also expressed its willingness to favor the investment of Indian capital in Cuba, as well as joint projects in renewable energy and the pharmaceutical industry.

Malmierca ended a visit to the city of Bangalore, the capital of the state of Karnataka and the center of the national high-tech industry.

The island’s representatives presented Cuba’s foreign investment opportunities in Bangalore, in a business forum led by the Indian Economic Trade Organization, headed by Dr. Asif Iqbal.

More than 60 local businessmen received information, especially on the biopharmaceutical and renewable energy sectors.

The representatives of the Caribbean country visited the Karnataka Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and toured the International Manyata Tech software technology park in Bangalore.

The island’s delegation included the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Déborah Rivas; the director of Marketing of the Agriculture portfolio, Yisel González; and the Director of Generation of Renewable Energy Sources of the Electric Union, Ovel Concepción.

Also present were Jacqueline Pedrozo, in charge of the Energoimport company, and David Curbelo, commercial and business director of BioCubaFarma.

The Cuban delegation arrived on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, coming from Doha, Qatar, where they participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries.

Cuba participated in that international meeting on behalf of the 77 + China Group and there reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable states in the world and denounced the genocidal blockade imposed by the United States government for more than six decades.