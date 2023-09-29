Governments of Cuba and Vietnam to improve their interparty relations

Havana, Cuba.- The organizational secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, Roberto Morales, received this Wednesday in Havana the secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Hong Linh, in the province of Dong Nai, and ratified the excellent state of relations.

In the dialogue, mutual satisfaction was evident for the impact that the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s first visit to Vietnam has had in both countries.

Morales referred to the importance that political and economic ties with Vietnam have for Cuba, and celebrated the evolution of party relations at all levels of its structures, including territorial ones.

The Cuban leader also thanked the solidarity of the Vietnamese people and the commitment of the Vietnamese Communist Party to continue accompanying the Caribbean nation in its efforts to mitigate the effects caused by the US blockade.

For his part, Nguyen expressed his Party’s will to continue strengthening relations with the island and was pleased with the program completed. He also referred to the new opportunities for economic and commercial collaboration that are opening up in the provinces of Dong Nai, Vietnam and Pinar del Río, Cuba.

With more than two million inhabitants, Dong Nai is characterized by its 32 industrial parks and high-tech agriculture.