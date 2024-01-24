Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of Cuban travel agencies residing in Spain exchanged this Tuesday with the island’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, with the mutual interest of promoting the sector.

Gathered at the headquarters of the Cuban Embassy in Madrid, the businessmen showed their satisfaction with new steps taken by the authorities of the Caribbean nation to stimulate the travel of its natives living abroad.

The Marketing Director of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, Pilar Álvarez, updated the current panorama of the no-chimney industry in the island, and highlighted that the prospects are promising.

She pointed out that Cuba closed the year 2023 with provisional statistics that indicate the visit of two million 436 thousand travelers through air connections from 30 countries, despite the prohibition of cruise activities to and from Cuba through the United States.

She added that 26 nations exceeded the 2019 emission levels and Canada maintained its leadership in this regard with 936 thousand tourists and a recovery of 83.6 percent, followed by Cubans residing abroad and Russia.

Álvarez praised three awards granted to Cuba in 2023: hot destination 2023 by Tripadvisor; Most Desired Island in the Caribbean, awarded by Wanderlust; and Havana as Best Cultural Route by the World Travel Award.

Minister García, for his part, encouraged the agencies of Cuban residents in Spain to continue working to improve services and encourage the number of travelers.

He highlighted that Cuba has the potential to become an event destination as reflected last year, by sponsoring numerous summits and the COCAL meeting (Federation of organizing entities).

The Cuban minister stressed that the country protects investors, knowing that they may be subject to sanctions due to the US blockade, while making efforts to preserve the environment, appeal to clean energy and respect the ecosystem.

The Cuban ambassador to Spain, Marcelino Medina, and the CEO of Tourism of Cuba for Spain and Portugal, Niurka Pérez Denis, also participated in the activity.