Paris, France.- The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) affirmed today that the island and its people deserve a recognition and support for their resistance and dignity in the face of U.S. agressions and the blockade imposed on them.

Cuba faces with dignity multiple challenges and resists an unconventional war conceived, organized and financed by Washington, stressed the organization created in 1995 in its weekly publication La Lettre Électronique Hebdo.

In this regard, it denounced the objective of the United States to provoke a change of regime in the Caribbean country and its policy of economic, commercial and finacial blockade, which it considered the main obstacle for the development of the nation.

Signed by its president, Víctor Fernández, the article highlights the failure caused by the supportive Cuban people to a policy rejected by the international community, which causes severe difficulties and suffering to the population.

The island has the right to decide by its own its future and the country´s model, and that is the direction of the various reforms that its government is implementing with the active participation of its citizens, pointed out the French association involved in different projects for the socioeconomic development in Cuba.

CubaCoop reaffirmed its support to Cuba with two main strategies, the demand for an end to the criminal blockade and the promotion of scientific, economic and cultural cooperation initiatives between Paris and Havana.

According to Fernández, on Saturday the organization will decide its road map for collaboration with Cuba in the period 2022-2024, with proposals in the ambitious agenda in sectors such as water, agriculture, food security, health, transportation and renewable energies.

This week, the president of CubaCoop shared with Prensa Latina details of a project to support the preparation of Cuban athletes who will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The initiative consists of agreeing with French municipalities to host Cuban Olympic and Paralympic athletes of different disciplines, who would arrive in those localities several days before entering the Paralympic or Olympic Village, in order to train under the best conditions.