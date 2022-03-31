Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Foreign Ministry and the National Hostosian Independence Movement (MINH) of Puerto Rico today underlined the historical ties of brotherhood between both peoples.

The General Director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rodolfo Benítez, received a MINH delegation headed by his co-president, Julio Muriente.

As confirmed by the Cuban Foreign Ministry, both parties highlighted the work in defense of the independence of the people of Puerto Rico.

Likewise, Cuba also ratified “the invariable commitment and firm support of our country to the resolution on the colonial question of Puerto Rico that is annually adopted by the United Nations Decolonization Committee,” the official site reported.

That document recognizes the Puerto Rican people constitute a Latin American and Caribbean nation with its own national identity, for which it demands its inalienable right to self-determination and independence.

Next July 25, 2022 marks the 124th anniversary of the intervention of the United States in Puerto Rico.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the MINH delegation is carrying out an intense program of meetings on the occasion of its work visit to Cuba.