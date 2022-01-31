Europe gets ready for marathon against US blockade on Cuba

Paris, France.- Coordinators of the Europe for Cuba channel today offered details on the arrangements for the media marathon convened on April 2 and 3 to denounce and condemn the US blockade against the island.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Jose Antonio Toledo and Patricia Perez explained that they plan a 24-hour uninterrupted transmission through social media, radio, television and the written press, with the contribution of media from different continents, including alternative media.

Each media outlet participating in the marathon against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba will broadcast through its usual platform information on that criminal policy applied by Washington for more than 60 years, what it consists of and how it affects the people, they explained.

According to Toledo and Perez, Europe for Cuba will accompany the new solidarity campaign with a special 24-hour program on YouTube and Telegram, which will feature interviews, videos and above all, will give space to the broadcasts of the channels and stations enrolled.

We can already say that from most of the countries of the American continent will join the initiative to repudiate the blockade, while we continue to work together with friends to make the condemnation be heard all over the world, they stressed.

With regards to the contents of the programming, they insisted on the freedom of each participant in the marathon to contribute with ideas and ways of reaching their audiences with the denunciation, which can consist of testimonies, points of view and expert opinions on a policy that violates International Law, categorically rejected by the UN.

According to the promoters of Europe for Cuba, a platform of solidarity with the island activated in October 2020, social networks offer the valuable opportunity to give space to the public, who can set their position in chats, so they expect a real-time interaction.