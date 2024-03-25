Economic blockade of Cuba described as unacceptable in France

Havana, Cuba.- The deputy for La Francia Insumisa Rodrigo Arenas today considered the US blockade of Cuba unacceptable, arguing that each country has the right to independence and sovereignty.

According to Arenas, in the case of Cuba, the United States policy is even more questionable because of the island’s supportive and selfless contribution to so many countries in difficulty.

That is why it is inconceivable that the island continues under a blockade that seeks to prevent people from choosing their own destiny, stressed the also member of the Cultural Affairs and Education Commission in the National Assembly.

Regarding Franco-Cuban relations, he highlighted that there are common interests, ranging from the fight against the consequences of climate change to actions in favor of food security and human well-being.

Arenas insisted that in the face of humanity’s multiple challenges, the only logical path is inclusion, solidarity, peace and fraternity.