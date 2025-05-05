Díaz-Canel travels to Russia to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez announced on social media his departure for Russia to attend the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism and the 65th anniversary of the reestablishment of relations between Cuba and Russia.

In a few hours, we will be in beloved #Russia to attend the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism and the 65th anniversary of the reestablishment of relations between our two nations. #Cuba will be in Red Square this May 9. It is an honor.

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 3, 2025

This Saturday morning, the president led a political event and a military ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

The ceremony took place at the Mausoleum of the Soviet Internationalist Soldier, located on the outskirts of Havana, where the remains of combatants from the former Soviet republics who lost their lives in Cuba during a mission are laid to rest.

The tribute began with the laying of wreaths before the eternal flame, representing the Russian Federation, the Republics of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, as well as the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.