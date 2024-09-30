Share

Mexico City, Mexico.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez arrived in Mexico City on Sunday morning, to participate in the inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman to occupy the head of state in the Latin American country. The inauguration ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 1st.

Upon arriving on Mexican soil, at the Felipe Ángeles international airport, the Cuban president was received by Dr. David Kershenobich, who will assume the Ministry of Health in the incoming government.

The Cuban delegation to Claudia Sheinbaum’s inauguration includes Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Emilio Lozada García; Head of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Party, Eugenio Martínez Enríquez; Director General of Latin America and the Caribbean of MINREX and Marcos Rodríguez Costa; Cuban ambassador to the United Mexican States.

The Cuban president, in addition to participating in protocol activities, will hold a number of meetings while in Mexico.