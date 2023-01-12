Mexico City, Mexico.- Young circus talents from the National Center of Art Schools of Cuba (CNEAC) are participating in the Mérida Fest 2023, a multifaceted event that brings together young artists. According to Raisel Calvo Margolles, Cuban consul in Mérida, the youngsters were privileged to receive a class on body awareness given by Sonia Castañeda, […]

According to Raisel Calvo Margolles, Cuban consul in Mérida, the youngsters were privileged to receive a class on body awareness given by Sonia Castañeda, prima ballerina and founder of the Ballet of Mexico and who shared a tour with Alicia Alonso and the National Ballet of Cuba between 1959 and 1960.

The 72-year-old ballerina is still active as a teacher and was present at the preparations for the festival which began on the 5th of January and will close its doors on the 19th after an extensive program of performances over the next two weeks.

Calvo Margolles met in Merida with students and teachers from the National Circus School of Cuba who are participating in the event, commemorating this year the 481st anniversary of the founding of that beautiful Mexican city. Espiral, Circo Joven de Cuba, is the circus show to be presented by the young cast, in a co-production with Compañía Ilaii México.